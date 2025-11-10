By Sahil Pandey

Thimpu [Bhutan], November 10 (ANI): The Kingdom of Bhutan is buzzing with "excitement" for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay warmly refers to as his "elder brother" and a "spiritual master."

PM Tobgay, in an interaction with ANI, highlighted the deep personal and bilateral significance of the visit, which is poised to inaugurate major infrastructure projects alongside participation in sacred spiritual ceremonies.

"We are all very happy. I'm sure you've seen the excitement, not just from me, but from the entire nation to welcome Prime Minister Modi back," PM Tobgay stated, underscoring the warmth of the reception.

The visit is marked by significant cooperation in the energy sector, a cornerstone of the India-Bhutan partnership.

"We are going to inaugurate a very big 1000 megawatt hydropower project, and then we're going to launch the construction," Tobgay confirmed, pointing to the economic and developmental collaboration between the two nations.

However, the Bhutanese Prime Minister emphasized that PM Modi's connection to the country transcends politics and infrastructure. "Prime Minister Modi is a spiritual master. So he's coming here as the leader of India, a political leader of India. But as far as I'm concerned, my elder brother is here as a spiritual master to offer prayers along with us for global peace. So we are very excited," he said, reflecting the strong spiritual and cultural bond that defines the special relationship.

The visit also coincides with the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival, a major spiritual event in the Himalayan nation. Clarifying the timeline of the extensive ceremonies, PM Tobgay noted that while the initial phases have concluded, the festival is far from over.

"This is not the conclusion of the Global Peace Prayer Festival. The first part is that we have a big ritual called Jabzhi that has taken place. So that concluded today. And then these prayers, week-long prayers, have also concluded today," he explained.

The grand finale of the festival will be a major event steeped in spiritual significance, made possible by India's gesture of goodwill.

"Now the next part is going to be the Kala Chakra ceremony, along with the Kala Chakra empowerment presided by His Holiness the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, along with allowing the public to offer prayers and veneration to the relic of Lord Buddha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Government of India have kindly allowed us to receive here," Tobgay revealed.

He affirmed that the spiritual festivities would continue, stating, "The Global Peace Prayer festivals are going to continue till the end of the Kala Chakra empowerment, the viewing of the relic... So it's going to end much later only."

The convergence of high-level political talks, key project inaugurations, and shared spiritual devotion highlights the multi-faceted and enduring nature of the friendship between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

