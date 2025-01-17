Yangon [Myanmar], January 17 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, reviewed the operations of the Kaladan Project at the Sittwe Port in Myanmar's Rakhine province on January 16-17.

The port is a key component of the India-assisted Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Corridor (KMMTTC) Project, an official press release by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated.

Accompanied by officials from the Indian Embassy in Yangon, the Consulate General in Sittwe, and the India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), Ambassador Thakur also met with local leadership to discuss bilateral development initiatives and community-focused programs.

"Ambassador Abhay Thakur visited Sittwe Port of Kaladan Project, accompanied by MD IPGL, yesterday, to review ongoing operations. He met CM Rakhine U Htein Lin to discuss local community support program and future growth in connectivity. Also met PIOs and visited Consulate General of India in Sittwe, Myanmar's premises," the Indian Embassy stated in a post on X.

The visit included a comprehensive review of Sittwe Port, which has handled over 150 vessels since its inauguration in May 2023. These vessels transported a variety of cargo, including food, agricultural commodities, medicines, fuel, vehicles, and construction materials.

Ambassador Thakur emphasised the port's strategic importance as an "India-Myanmar Friendship Project," highlighting its role in boosting coastal, regional, and international connectivity, as well as travel and tourism.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister of Rakhine State, U Htein Lin, Ambassador Thakur discussed bilateral development cooperation, capacity building, and humanitarian initiatives under the Rakhine State Development Program. Both sides underscored the importance of aligning development projects with local needs to benefit the people of Rakhine. Ambassador Thakur also stressed the significance of "early return to peace and stability," necessary for maximising the Kaladan Project's potential.

The Ambassador further visited the Sri Sri Moha Dev Bari Temple, where he engaged with members of the Indian-origin community, discussing consular services and initiatives to strengthen their ties with India. Concluding his visit, Ambassador Thakur reviewed the premises of the Consulate General of India in Sittwe, underscoring India's commitment to fostering people-to-people connections and cultural linkages with Myanmar. (ANI)

