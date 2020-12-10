Yangon [Myanmar], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 1,321 more confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 104,487.

The Ministry of Health and Sports said in a release that 27 more Covid-19 deaths were newly recorded, bringing the death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic to 2,201.

The ministry's figures showed the number of recovered patients currently stands at 82,813. So far, a total of 1,374,159 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the Asian country.

Myanmar reported its first two confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

