Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad in connection with the assets beyond means case.

"NAB Lahore has arrested Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond known sources of income case," Dawn quoted officials as saying.

The PML-N leader had earlier been summoned for an inquiry but he failed to provide the required evidence, Dawn quoted Nawazish Ali, bureau's spokesperson as saying.

Asif held an iqama (work permit) from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs 136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the NAB and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had initiated action against the close confidant of former premier Nawaz Sharif on the allegation of illegally establishing a housing project in his hometown Sialkot, Dawn reported.

Citing the NAB, Dawn reported that the evidence shows Asif established the Kent Housing Society, which has been operating illegally.

The NAB in November had sought records from him regarding sources and local amount of funds invested in the project by him, his family members.

The PML-N leader had in collusion with the management of the society illegally occupied various pieces of land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the society, NAB said. (ANI)

