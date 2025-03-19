California [US], March 19 (ANI): NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with Crew 9 astronauts, are set to return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon Freedom after their weeklong mission, originally planned for a week, was extended to over nine months, with the spacecraft scheduled to land in the Gulf of America near Tallahassee at 5:57 pm (ET), according to a SpaceX engineer, CNN reported.

A crew operations resource engineer (CORE) at SpaceX's headquarters in California confirmed the schedule.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump and Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin Discuss 'Peaceful Resolution of Ukraine Conflict and 30-Day Ceasefire' in Over an Hour-Long Phone Conversation.

https://x.com/SpaceX/status/1902099902135726597

NASA's Crew Dragon capsule, carrying Williams and crew 9, closed its small, gumdrop-shaped nose cone ahead of re-entry. The cap had remained open since the spacecraft launched from Florida in September 2024.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Hamas PM Essam Dib Abdullah Al-Dalis, Other Terror Leaders in Gaza Operation.

"We are hearing confirmation that the nose cone is closed, and everything was nominal, or as expected, with that closure. So we begin the second half of entry," officials said on the event livestream.

"Crew9's deorbit burn is underway. This eight-minute thruster fire will place SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on a precise trajectory to its final splashdown site off the coast of Florida about 45 minutes from now," NASA said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NASA/status/1902106710111605020

Wilmore and Williams initially launched into space in June on a test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. However, NASA later deemed it too risky to bring them back on the same vehicle. Instead, they are returning with SpaceX's Crew-9, a routine International Space Station (ISS) staff rotation mission, alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Crew-9 was able to depart this week after four Crew-10 astronauts arrived at the ISS on Sunday, taking over station duties.

Wilmore and Williams' prolonged mission also became a political flashpoint. Former US President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made vague claims that the company could have returned the astronauts earlier but was allegedly blocked by the administration led by former US President Joe Biden, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)