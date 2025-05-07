Former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik at the Victory Day celebrations along with Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov led the Victory Day celebrations at the Russia House on Tuesday where Former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik joined him during the inauguration of a plaque featuring Indian heroes who who were awarded by the erstwhile Soviet government for their contributions.

On the occasion of the event, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said, "It is a great privilege for all of us that you have joined us this morning at the Russia House on the eve of the day that lies at the very heart of our national memory."

"This year, it is the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. For the people of Russia the 9th of May is a sacred day, a day of reverence and remembrance, of mourning and of pride."

He said that this marks not only the end of the most brutal war in human history but also victory over Nazi Germany. "We remember the fallen and the brave on this day".

As as a part of the immortal regiment movement, a profoundly touching tradition that has grown from the Russian soil, and now lives on in many corners of the world. It is this memory that binds us, not in sorrow alone but to share the commitment to never forget", he added.

He shared that during those years, "large numbers of Indian citizens stood alongside with the former Soviet Union and were awarded medals".

"We are especially honoured to have with us this morning Naveen Patnaik, whose father Biju Patnaik, a towering personality, an illustrious son of India and a valiant pilot of the Indian National Airways who participated in the Stalingrad operation in 1943 supplying weapons to the besieged Red Army, maybe a lesser known but to no extend an important chapter."

He shared that in 1995 Russia decorated Biju Patnaik for his bravery and courage.

Ambassador Alipov highlighted that the plaque is a dignified gesture to make people passing by reflect upon and remember that in the hour of trial, our nations stood together.

"Let this morning be not only a tribute to the past but also honour peace, friendship and to never let the light of memory fade," he said.

The plaque, titled, "Heroes of the Second World War awarded by Soviet Government", featured names of four Indians and the honours they received.

Former CM Naveen Patnaik said, "I'm greatly honoured by the great honour that the Russian Government has bestowed today on my late father Shri Biju Patnaik, for his participation in the war for Stalingrad in Russia during the second world war, which led to the final defeat of Nazi Germany. I'm sure the people of Odisha will too be very pleased by this honour".

After the event, while speaking to mediapersons, Naveen Patnaik remarked on Operation Sindoor and said, " I have been informed that the Indian Armed Forces have been successful in the operation against terrorists. I congratulate them with all my heart".

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

