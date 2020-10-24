Magnolia Springs (US), Oct 24 (AP) A US Naval aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama, authorities said.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile, near the Gulf Coast. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From International Space Station, Shares Selfie (View Pic).

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt.

It's unclear what type of plane crashed. (AP)

Also Read | Sudan Agrees For Peace Deal With Israel, Third Arab Nation After UAE and Bahrain; Donald Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Join Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)