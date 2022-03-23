Kathmandu, Mar 23 (PTI) The governments of Nepal and India on Wednesday organised the third edition of an international entrepreneurship conclave here to support innovative start-ups.

The conclave was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Communication Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who was also the chief guest.

Also Read | Imran Khan Says He Won’t ‘Resign Under Any Circumstances’ Ahead of No-Confidence Motion.

India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinaya Mohan Kwatra was also present. Business ideas were presented by Boa Fresh, Tekka, Saarang and Veda start-ups.

The main objective of the conclave was to support the young entrepreneurial community of Nepal and India, and thereby create a platform for exchange of ideas for entrepreneurs and start-ups, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy.

Also Read | Taliban Shuts Afghan Girls' Schools Just Hours After Reopening.

"The conclave aims to build an ideal link between the dynamic start-up ecosystems of Nepal and India," according to Dilli Raj Joshi, Director of Clock-b Business Innovations.

According to Binay Devkota, CEO of Clock-b Business Innovations, the conclave was rolled out through three phases - pre-incubation, incubation and finale day.

"To enhance the start-up ecosystems of Nepal and India, we commenced the pre-incubation phase in December last year that dealt with a nationwide ideation tour, calls for application and selection of start-ups especially focused on Dang, Sarlahi, Dharan, Sunsari," Devkota said.

Following this, the second step was an incubation programme where 20 start-ups were selected out of the 80 applicants. Over a nine-day period, these selected start-ups were mentored and trained.

Out of the selected 20, only top four start-ups have advanced to the final day after being selected from Idea Audition.

The conclave comprised keynote addresses by start-up aspirants from Nepal and India, panel discussions, experience-sharing from renowned entrepreneurs of both nations, start-up story-telling and an investment pitch to a panel of prospective investors by the shortlisted entrepreneurs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)