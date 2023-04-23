Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) Nepal witnessed around 60 per cent voter turnout in its three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2 where by-elections were held on Sunday.

Journalist-turned-politician Ravi Lamichhane is contesting the election from Chitawan-2, while prominent economist Swornim Wagley and former Deputy Police Chief Ramesh Kharel are contesting from Tanhun-1 and Bara-2 constituencies respectively.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Tanahun-1 was 53 per cent.

The constituency was vacant after Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who was the elected lawmaker from the constituency, became the President in March.

In Chitwan-2, the voter turnout was 63 per cent.

Lamichhane, who had lost his Parliament Member and Deputy Prime Minister's post due to the citizenship certificate controversy, is contesting from this constituency.

Bara-2 saw the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies at 64 per cent.

The constituency was vacant as the elected lawmaker Ram Saya Yadav became the Vice-President last month.

Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said the by-polls in all the three constituencies were held in a peaceful manner.

On Thursday, authorities sealed Nepal's border points with India for 72 hours due to the by-election.

The by-elections in the three constituencies have become a prestige issue for both the ruling alliance and the fourth-largest party Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), which has not yet withdrawn its support to the Prachanda-led coalition government, though its ministers had already quit the government.

