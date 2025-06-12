Kathmandu [Nepal], June 12 (ANI): Nepal has extended its condolences over the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday and expressed solidarity with India in this hour of grief.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said, "The Government of Nepal is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, India today. The Government of Nepal extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government and friendly people of India, and to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident."

The statement added, "During this time of profound sorrow, the Government and people of Nepal stand in solidarity with the Government and people of India, offering heartfelt sympathy while wishing for speedy recovery of the injured."

Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also expressed her condolences in a post on X, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear about the crash of the London-bound Air India AI 171 flight in Ahmedabad, India. I express my sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. Nepal extends its heartfelt solidarity to India during this difficult time." The foreign minister tweeted.

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel also offered his condolences, stating, "I am deeply shocked learning about the Air India plane mishap in Ahmedabad. I express my profound sorrow over the loss of innocent and precious lives."

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the London-bound Air India flight crashed in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad following the takeoff at 01:38 pm on Thursday. The Boeing aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members.

Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, an official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added. (ANI)

