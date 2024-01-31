Kathmandu, Jan 31 (PTI) The Nepal government has deported a Chinese woman who was heading an NGO for overstaying in the country beyond the expiration of her visa, officials said here on Wednesday.

The immigration department had initiated the deportation process of Zou Zhiqiang, who was heading the Nepal unit of China Foundation for Rural Development, on December 14 by writing a letter to the Home Ministry, highlighting her overstay in the country even after the expiration of her visa.

Subsequently, the home ministry approved Zou's deportation and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on her. The decision was communicated to the immigration department on December 18, the officials said.

Zou had gained media attention recently after she was allegedly assaulted by local Maoist leader Gorakh Bahadur Khatrichhetri during a relief distribution event in the earthquake-hit Jajarkot district in Western Nepal.

Over 150 people were killed in the November 3 earthquake.

The incident took place when Zou, representing her NGO, arrived in Jajarkot to distribute relief materials. Local Maoist leaders, including Khatrichhetri, reportedly rejected the goods, claiming they were substandard and had not followed the proper procedures of the local administration.

In response to the assault, Zou filed a complaint, leading the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) to seek clarification from Khatrichhetri regarding his behaviour.

