Kathmandu [Nepal], January 23 (ANI): Properties worth millions were destroyed in a fire at a godown of home appliances in Kathmandu.

The fire, which was caused by faulty wiring, spread quickly, sending sparks and thick smoke that engulfed two homes. Fire tenders, along with security officials, swiftly responded to control the blaze.

Speaking to ANI, Purnima Chand, spokesperson for the District Police Range, Kathmandu, said, "The fire started from a house in the old shopping area of Kathmandu- the Ason. The fire had started at 3:30 in the afternoon. Fire tenders as well as Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army were deployed on the scene to control the blaze. Properties have been damaged which might amount in billions. Final estimate will be available after thorough inspection."

After battling the fire for over two hours, it was finally extinguished at around 5:00 in the evening. The smoke from the fire engulfed the entire area, which is located in the narrow alleyways of the ancient residential and shopping district.

Fire brigades from Kathmandu and Lalitpur, along with a water tanker, were deployed to control the blaze. The Nepal Army also used fire proximity suits to help bring the fire under control, as it had spread to six out of seven floors of the house being used as a godown. (ANI)

