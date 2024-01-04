Kathmandu, Jan 4 (PTI) The Nepal government has suspended the issuance of work permits to its citizens to travel to Russia and Ukraine following the death of at least 10 Nepalese citizens who joined the Russian Army in the ongoing war between the two neighbours, media reports said on Thursday.

Nepal's Department of Foreign Employment, in a notice, said that the matter was of serious concern as several Nepali youths were being illegally recruited into the Russian Army, My Republica newspaper reported.

"The DoFE has stopped the approval of work permits to Russians and the Ukranians because of the reports of deaths of Nepali citizens joining the Russian Army. Lately, Nepali youths are being illegally recruited into the Russian Army. So far, 10 Nepalis serving in the Russian Army have died," the report said.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a full-scale war since February 2022.

At least 10 Nepali nationals serving in the Russian Army have been confirmed killed so far while fighting Ukrainian forces.

According to Milan Raj Tuladhar, the Nepali ambassador to Russia, it is estimated that around 150–200 Nepali nationals have been serving in the Russian Army, according to another report by The Kathmandu Post.

On December 4 last year, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the government had information that some Nepali nationals are serving in the Ukrainian Army too.

However, the government does not have exact data on how many Nepali citizens are currently serving in the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

The government has asked the Russian government to repatriate Nepalese currently serving in Russian forces as soon as possible, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the ministry had stated that diplomatic efforts are on to rescue and repatriate Bibek Khatri, who was fighting for Russia and has been captured by the Ukrainian Army. PTI

