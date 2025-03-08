Kathmandu, Mar 8 (PTI) Nepal was hit by three earthquakes, a strong one in eastern Nepal areas bordering Tibet in the afternoon and two of mild intensity in western Nepal in the morning on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or damage of any kind from either of the quake-hit areas, the officials said.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2.35 pm local time with an epicentre located at Dinggey County in Tibet, about 140 kilometre north of Taplejung district in eastern Nepal, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu and some other districts of eastern Nepal, said an official at the NEMRC.

Dinggey County – or as the Chinese call it, the Dingri County – is the same where a 6.8-magnitude quake had struck on January 7 killing at least 95 people and injuring 130 others in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region.

Earlier in the day, western Nepal reported two earthquakes in Baglung and Myagdi districts respectively.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude with the epicentre at Khukhani in the Baglung district, about 300 kilometres from Kathmandu, at 6.20 am while another quake of 4.0 magnitude with the epicentre at Muri area was recorded in Myagdi district, about 40 kilometres from Baglung at 3.14 am, the NEMRC said.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes and experiences multiple quakes in any given year.

According to NEMRC data, Nepal has already witnessed 10 quakes, all above 4.0 magnitude in 2025 while there were 22 quakes recorded in 2024.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 8,00,000 houses, school buildings and other structures.

