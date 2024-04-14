World News | Nepal, India Have Close, People-to-people Connection, Says CM of Madhesh

Janakpur [Nepal], April 14 (ANI): Saroj Kumar Yadav, the chief minister of Nepal's Madhesh province, invoked the historic ties between the two nations on Saturday, saying that they share a close people-to-people connection.

Inaugurating the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival on Saturday, CM Yadav said Nepal and India have cultivated and developed close ties across spheres over decades.

"The relations between India and Nepal, including the Roti-Beti relationship, have been in vogue for ages. We share a common culture, tradition, and language, among other things. The opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, this year, is a case in point. On the day Ram Lalla was enthroned at his rightful abode through the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, people across the entire Madhesh region of Nepal celebrated Deepawali. Ours is an emotional relationship," CM Yadav said.

The second edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival was organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the Indian Embassy, the Consulate General of India, Birgunj and the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation. The first edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival was held in April, last year.

The event, organised at Mahendranarayan Nidhi Mithila Cultural Centre in Janakpur, comprised two sessions. The first session included a keynote address by Haribans Jha on 'Jaanaki Lila'; followed by an exhibitions on sarees as well as the forts of India and Nepal; and a Maithili Food Festival curated by celebrated chef Santosh Shah.

The second session featured musical performances based on the lives of Lord Ram and Sita by the teachers and artistes of SVCC. The special highlight of the second session was a performance by Menuka Poudel, a celebrated Nepali singer who was among the Top-10 contestants at this year's edition of the Indian Idol.

The events were graced by members of the provincial assembly of Madhesh, dignitaries, and the media.

The second edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival celebrated the shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal, reflected in the common traditions of art, culture and festivals of the two countries. (ANI)

