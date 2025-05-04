Kathmandu, May 4 (PTI) Members of Nepal's National Assembly have urged the government to halt sending Nepali students to Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) where two Nepalese female students died in suspicious circumstances within a period of three months.

They proposed denying No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to any student seeking enrolment at the institute, according to the Parliament Secretariat sources.

During an emergency session of the upper house, lawmakers expressed concern over the safety of Nepali students enrolled at the KIIT, following the recent death of a Nepali student under suspicious circumstances -- the second such incident in recent months.

Tul Prasad Bishwakarma of the Rastriya Janamorcha and Madan Kumari Shah of the CPN (Unified Socialist) were among those who demanded termination of issuing NOCs for KIIT.

Shah also asked parents and guardians to be aware of the matter related to the safety of their children.

Mohammad Khalid of the Janata Samajbadi Party and Krishna Bahadur Rokaya of the Nepali Congress called on the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the death of the female student from Nepal and to provide justice to her family.

Prinsa Sah, a 20-year-old student from Parsa district, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday at KIIT.

Earlier on February 16, Prakriti Lamsal, 21, from Rupandehi, also died at the same institute by alleged suicide.

Responding to this, National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal has urged the government to investigate the death of Nepali students at KIIT and ensure the facts are uncovered.

