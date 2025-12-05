Kathmandu [Nepal], December 5 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Sher Bahadur Deuba met on Friday for the first time since the September Gen-Z uprising, which brought down the coalition government led by Oli.

On Friday afternoon, Oli, along with his spouse Radhika Shakya, reached Deuba's temporary residence in the capital Kathmandu to hold political discussions with Deuba.

Also Read | India-Russia Annual Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin Touch Upon Regional, Global Issues, Sign MoUs During 23rd Summit (See Pics).

According to sources, Friday's meeting marks the first direct engagement between the two top leaders following the serious attack on Deuba during the Gen-Z protest.

According to a photo released by KP Oli's secretariat, former first lady Arzu Rana Deuba was also present at the meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Agree To Ramp Up India-Russia Trade Till 2030.

Former PM and Chairman of the CPN-UML, Oli, arrived at Deuba's temporary residence, where Acting NC President Purna Bahadur Khadka was already in discussions with party leaders.

"A meeting was held between leaders, including Chairman Oli and Chairman Deuba, in Maharajgunj. The two leaders also discussed the election for the House of Representatives announced for March 5, 2026," a source confirmed ANI.

Oli has been vocal against the house dissolution and has been demanding the reinstatement of the parliament with his party, the Communist Party of Nepal, Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), which lodged a petition against it in the Supreme Court.

But the sources close to Oli said he visited Maharajgunj to inquire about Deuba's health.

This is the first encounter between the two since the Gen-Z movement of September 8 and 9.

"There had been no meeting after the political shifts triggered by the movement. Our Chairman went to ask about Deuba's condition," a UML leader said. "After their meeting, the current political situation will be reviewed."

Amid the ongoing legal battle over the dissolution of parliament, leaders of both parties have been trying to forge a common understanding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)