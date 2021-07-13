Kathmandu, July 13: Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli supporters on Monday protested against the Supreme Court's order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR).

A large number of Oli supporters gathered and shouted slogans against the SC's verdict.

A total of 30 writ petitions had been filed against the dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the House of Representatives including Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) had filed writ petitions demanding the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Chief Justice Rana formed a five-member constitutional bench to hear the petition. The other judges on the bench include Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Aananda Mohan Bhattarai.

Nepal Supreme Court on Monday reinstated the dissolved lower house of Parliament and issued a mandamus ordering the appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as Prime Minister within two days.

