Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): Former Nepali Prime Minister and leader of the opposition CPN-Maoist Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' offered to rally support for a constitutional amendment if his clauses are met.

Addressing the session of the House of Representatives on Monday, Dahal highlighted that the rights of the Nepali people must be further institutionalised. For this, he claimed constitutional amendments are necessary to ensure the inclusion and recognition of those who have historically been neglected.

Dahal stated that if the current coalition government, led by the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, dares to move forward with constitutional amendments, his party, as the main opposition, is prepared to take responsibility for securing the required two-thirds majority in Parliament.

"The constitution must be revised to guarantee the identity and rights of excluded, oppressed castes, classes, regions, and communities. Dissatisfactions that have remained since the promulgation of the constitution should be addressed--the governance, electoral system, renaming of provinces, territorial issues, decentralised approach, inclusiveness, and social justice. If the government is willing to amend the constitution, I would like to convey to the government: If the government has the courage, I am ready to take the responsibility of securing the required majority as the leader of the main opposition," Dahal said.

He highlighted the need for progressive amendments in areas such as governance structure, electoral system, provincial names and boundaries, fiscal federalism, inclusivity, and social justice.

"The functioning of the state should have met the expectations of the people, but it hasn't. The governance system has failed to meet the expectations of the people. Public trust in the system is eroding. A serious review is now essential," Dahal said.

Dahal also warned that the government's current behaviour poses a greater threat to republicanism than any monarchist or external force. He further argued that the electoral system, governance style, and structural framework have contributed to growing public dissatisfaction. (ANI)

