Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said that the government is working on a war-footing to rescue those affected by the devastating floods in Rasuwa district, which have left at least 18 people missing.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to the floods in the Lhende Stream and Trishuli River, Oli, in a social media post, said, “All concerned authorities have been instructed to ensure effective rescue and relief operations.”

The prime minister said he has postponed all pre-scheduled programmes, except the most essential ones, to focus on coordinating emergency relief efforts and is in constant contact with security agencies to monitor ongoing rescue operations.

“There are heartbreaking reports of casualties, missing persons, and significant physical damage," Oli said.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, have caused significant damage, including the destruction of the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge in Rasuwa, 120 km northeast of Kathmandu.

Among the 18 missing are six Chinese nationals.

Prime Minister Oli also visited the flood-affected areas near the Nepal-China border, including parts of Rasuwa district, where the swollen Lhende and Bhotekoshi rivers caused extensive damage.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.

