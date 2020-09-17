Kathmandu [Nepal], September 17 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together to further strengthen relations between India and Nepal.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

