Kathmandu [Nepal], October 26 (ANI): Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday offered Tika to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and first lady on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami.

"Prime Minister Oli received Tika from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas this afternoon. First lady, Radhika Shakya also received Tika from the President. The President also gave a garland of Jamara to them," Press Advisor to Nepal PM Surya Thapa told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday morning received Tika from Guru Khem Chandra Dhakal at 10:19 am, at the latter's office.

Bhandari received Tika, Jamara and blessing from her mother Mithila Pandey as well. On the occasion, she also offered Tika, Jamara and blessings to her two daughters and son-in-laws -- Usha Kiran, Nisha Kusum, Umesh Thapa and Avishekh Yadav -- along with two granddaughters.

Both the state head and executive head of state Bhandari and Oli has decided not to offer Tika to the public owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bijaya Dashami also referred as Bada Dashain or Dashain ends on October 31 this year.

The tenth day of fortnightly festival of Dashain celebrated by Nepali Hindus all around the globe witnesses elders offering tika and Jamara to young ones. (ANI)

