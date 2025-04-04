Kathmandu [Nepal], April 4 (ANI): Monarchists affiliated to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) continued to hold protests in parts of Kathmandu after a violent clash with police last week, with an added demand to release the arrested leaders.

On Friday, dozens of royalists marched in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, from replica of iconic Dharahara tower to the Shanti Batika, translated as Peace Garden chanting slogans demanding release of arrested senior leaders.

Also Read | Death Due to Coconut Water: Denmark Man Dies From Brain Infection After Drinking Spoiled Coconut Left Unrefrigerated.

The protesters demanded the release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shamsher Rana, two amongst dozens arrested after March 28 violence that left two people dead with dozens injured.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Bhattarai, one of the pro-monarchists, said, "Our main demand is release of party Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana. They have been arrested under criminal charges by this shallow system which are false. They should be released without any terms and conditions; it is our main demand. In addition to this, scrapping the federalism, republic and restoration of multiparty system with a monarchy are our other demands."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

The police had arrested the duo leaders after their statement incited violence in Tinkune, near the airport on March 28. The police have filed cases against the accused, and both Mishra and Rana are expected to face charges related to crimes against the State.

Meanwhile, Durga Prasai, who was seen fleeing from Tinkune after the violent incident is on run with search underway.

The demonstration held a week later after the violence also demanded for Nepal to be declared a Hindu state, investigate the incident of 28 March forming an independent body amongst others as well as reinstatement of the monarchy.

The demand of monarchy is rising in recent years with large scale demonstration being organized in the Nepali capital occasionally. The right-wing Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has been leading the protest on the forefront.

"Monarchy does exist in the world. You've seen it in United Kingdom, what we want is a powerless (ceremonial) monarchy and the nation have a multi-party democracy and the country march towards the path of development and liberalism," Pashupati Shamsher JB Rana, former chairman of the right wing RPP told ANI.

Formed in the 1990s after lifting of a ban in formation of political parties by then monarchial system, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) since then serves as the force always supporting the Kingship. It also has been taking part in periodic elections and presenting its demands forth.

In 2008 right after the overthrow of monarchy rule from Nepal, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had secured 8 seats in then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election it was able to secure 13 seats while in the year 2017 it fell down to 1 seat while it bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

The party, since its inception, has been supporting Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan Nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million has a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent as per the census of 2022.

In 2006, Nepal had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all theleaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)