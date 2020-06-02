World News | Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike with 288 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, June 2 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 288 new infections, taking the total number of patients to 2,099, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 18 are women. The highest number of new infections were reported from Rautahat (74), followed by Surkhet (27), Sarlahi (21), Kapilvastu, Siraha and Dang (17 each), according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Also Read | CBSE Issues Notification For Class 10, 12 Examination: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

The rest of the cases were detected in Syangja, Bardiya, Dailekh, Saptari, Achham, Bara, Pyuthan, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Dhanusha, Kailali, Dhading, Nawalparasi, Nuwakot, Rupandehi and Kathmandu.

The ministry said another 45 people have been cured of the coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered people to 266. So far, 75,343 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

Also Read | UK Amends Health Protection Regulations 2020 Bill, Sex with Someone You Don't Live With is Illegal As Country Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)