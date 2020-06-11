Kathmandu, Jun 11 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 4,614.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases include 20 women.

However, 187 infected people, including 8 women, have been discharged after successful treatment.

With this, only 63 active corona patients have been added in the country in a single day, it said.

There are currently 3,738 active COVID – 19 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Till date, 15 people have died of coronavirus in Nepal.

