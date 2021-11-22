Kathmandu, Nov 22 (PTI) Nepal has reported 385 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 914,718, the health ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that there have been deaths of four coronavirus patients in the country in the last one day.

“The total number of coronavirus infections in the country has touched 914,718 with the fresh 385 cases reported in the last one day. Four deaths were reported too in the same period taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 11,500,” the health ministry said in a statement

As many as 12,697 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of them, 367 PCR and 18 antigen tests turned out to be positive for the deadly virus.

There are currently 7,544 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

