Kathmandu [Nepal], March 28 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is facing difficulties in cabinet expansion as the ruling coalition continues to remain divided over the allocation of ministries.

A key meeting of ten parties in the new coalition in Nepal, formed last week after the PM's vote of confidence, held on Tuesday afternoon couldn't reach an agreement.

The meeting where leaders of ten political parties onboard came together on Tuesday to reach an agreement ended without a conclusion, leaders who were present in the meeting said.

"Another round of meetings has been called for 9 am (local Time) on Wednesday," a leader from Nepali Congress confirmed.

"We will again meet tomorrow morning at 9 am to discuss further the cabinet expansion. Also, the Prime Minister has presented the basic plans and policies of the government. Parties will hold an internal discussion on it and we will meet again tomorrow morning," Ramesh Lekhak, Senior Congress leader, told ANI.

According to the leaders present in the meeting, the differences and demands of parties onboard the coalition led the 3 hours long discussion to inconclusive.

The Nepali Congress in Tuesday's meeting had claimed 9 ministries whereas other coalition partners also demanded a higher number of ministerial posts on board the cabinet.

Prime Minister Dahal now is holding 16 ministerial posts after the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) deserted the cabinet under his leadership.

Dahal on March 20 was able to secure 172 votes in favour of 10 parties. While doing so, Dahal ditched the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli.

Angst with Dahal's move to ditch the coalition and agreement to share power for 2 and a half years each between the parties, opposition CPN-UML had decided to remain in opposition.

Dahal on 20 March, received a vote of confidence from the Nepali Congress, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, three independent lawmakers and the Rastriya Janamorcha.

With the hung parliament and excessively overcrowded ministerial enthusiasts from the coalition partners, Nepal's Prime Minister is set to embrace the Hercules task of forming a 25 membered cabinet.

The lifespan of the Nepali Prime Minister over the post is largely dependent on the fragile coalition. This time also, Dahal has agreed to split the five years tenure on a 2-1-2 years basis with CPN-Unified Socialist (US) and the Nepali Congress.

As per the leaders of the parties, Dahal will retire from the post after remaining in position for 2 years paving the way to CPN-US for a year and then the Nepali Congress will lead the government until the nation goes for the poll in 2027. But doubt remains whether the parties would go on that run. (ANI)

