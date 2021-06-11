Kathmandu, Jun 11 (PTI) The Speaker of Nepal's now-dissolved House of Representatives on Friday held an all-party meeting to discuss issues related to the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament and find a solution to end the political crisis in the country.

Most of the senior political figures attended the meeting convened by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota wherein measures to address the ongoing political deadlock were discussed, The Himalayan Times reported.

However, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who was also invited to the meeting held at the Parliament building, did not attend.

Disgruntled leaders of Oli's ruling party CPN-UML Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Nepal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairs of Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai attended the discussions, the report said.

The Speaker had held several rounds of discussions with former Speakers of the House, and other constitutional experts following the dissolution of the House by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 21 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, who is heading a minority government.

Oli, who lost a trust vote in the House on May 13, on Thursday expanded his Cabinet for the second time in a week amid widespread criticism and the ongoing political crisis in the Himalayan nation.

The Cabinet now has a total of 25 members with the induction of seven new ministers and a minister of state.

In the latest rejig, Khagraj Adhikari, a close confidante of Oli, has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Adhikari had earlier served as the Health Minister in the Sushil Koirala-led Cabinet.

On Friday last week, in a move to consolidate his grip on power and boost ties with India, 69-year-old Oli expanded his Cabinet with the inclusion of eight ministers and two ministers of state from the Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the 275-member House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

In February, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to the embattled prime minister who was preparing for snap polls.

Oli repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".

The Opposition alliance has filed several writ petitions in the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional dissolution of the House of Representatives. The apex court will start hearing in the case later this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)