Kathmandu, Dec 3 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 caseload has reached 237,589 with 1,343 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Thursday.

With the death of 13 people, the country's death toll has reached 1,551, it said.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

As many as 2,111 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country's coronavirus caseload has reached 237,589 with 1,343 new cases, it said, adding that 220,272 people have so far recovered from the contagion.

Also Read | Gitanjali Rao, 15-Year-Old Indian-American Girl, Named First-Ever TIME 'Kid of The Year'.

There are currently 15,766 active patients in the country.

In total, 17,63,979 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)