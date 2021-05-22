Kathmandu, May 22 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday reported 8,980 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to over 500,000, while the death toll stands at 6,153, according to the health ministry.

A total of 129 more fatalities were reported from across the country in the past 24 hours on Saturday, the ministry said., according to Health Ministry officials.

Nepal's overall coronavirus infection tally has crossed the 500,000-mark, it said.

So far, 383,684 people have won their battle against COVID-19. Currently, there are 115,803 corona active people.

