Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,052 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 848,204, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There are 34,189 active coronavirus cases across the country. During the last 24 hours, 3,030 people recovered from the disease.

Twenty people died due to the disease during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 10,770, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Of the total cases, 719,336 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, local authorities have extended the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu valley with some relaxation.

A meeting of the three chief district officers of the valley took the decision on Wednesday to extend the prohibitory order till September 16, allowing businesses and industries to operate by adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

However, resumption of classes for children below the age of 18 and those who have not received vaccines against COVID-19 has been prohibited.

People will not be allowed to attend large gatherings like conference meetings, protests, festivals or parties, the authorities said.

