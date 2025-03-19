Kathmandu [Nepal], March 19 (ANI): Shree Janakalyan Secondary School was inaugurated in Makawanpur, Nepal, with the Government of India's financial assistance.

The project built at a cost of NRs 30 million under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated today jointly by Lalit Bahadur Ghalan, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Makwanpur and Basist Nandan, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley Layoffs: US-Based Investment Banking Giant To Cut 2,000 Jobs to Improve Its Overall Efficiency by Cutting Workforce, Say Reports.

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of the school building and other allied facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur," a press release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

Shree Janakalyan Secondary School was established in the year 1968 as a primary school and was further upgraded to a higher secondary school in the year 1985. This school has around 850 students, 54 per cent of whom are girls.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

The Chief, District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur, Chairperson, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India to the people of Nepal. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure created would help provide better education to the students of Shree Janakalyan Secondary School in Makawanpur.

"It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region," the release stated.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The official release by the Embassy noted that the implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting the growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers and teachers of the school, students and their parents were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)