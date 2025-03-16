World News | Netanyahu Announces Plans to Seek Dismissal of Head of Shin Bet Internal Security Service

Tel Aviv, Mar 16 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will bring a vote to the government this week to dismiss the director of the Shin Bet internal security service, Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu said Sunday he has had “ongoing distrust” with Bar. The decision comes after an increasingly acrimonious dispute between the men focused largely on who bears responsibility for the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

The Shin Bet is responsible for monitoring Palestinian militant groups. It recently issued a report accepting responsibility for its failures around the Oct 7 attack. But it also criticised Netanyahu, saying failed government policies helped create the climate that led to the attack. (AP)

