Tel Aviv [Israel], February 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday met in Jerusalem with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In his remarks, Netanyahu called President Trump "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

"Israel and America stand shoulder-to-shoulder in countering the threat of Iran," he said. "We agreed that the ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons and we also agreed that Iran's aggression in the region has to be rolled back.

Netanyahu went on to describe how over the last 16 months, in his opinion, Israel has dealt a "mighty blow to Iran's terror axis."

"Under the strong leadership of President Trump, and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job," he said.

He also thanked America for its "unequivocal backing for Israel's policy in Gaza in moving forward."

"I want to assure everyone who is now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us," said Netanyahu. "We have a common strategy and we can't always share in details this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released, until the last one of them."

"Israel is determined to achieve all the war objectives we set after the horrific attack on October 7th, the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. We will eliminate Hamas's military capability and its political rule in Gaza, we will bring all our hostages home and we will ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. The unequivocal support of the United States on Gaza will help us achieve these objectives faster and set us on a path for a different future."

Netanyahu said the two talked about how he wants to help bring "President Trump's bold vision for Gaza" to fruition.

"Israel commends President Trump and his administration for restoring his executive order against the ICC and for moving quickly to sanction ICC officials," declared Netanyahu. "The Secretary and I discussed working together to formulate a common strategy to deal with the threat of lawfare and neutralize this threat once and for all." (ANI/TPS)

