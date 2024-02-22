Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday visited the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Alpinist Unit and the 188th Armored Brigade, which are stationed on Mt. Hermon.

The Prime Minister received an operational briefing from 210th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Zion Ratzon and Alpinist Unit Commander Lt.-Col. (Res.) M, and spoke with the commanders about their operations in the sector. The commanders briefed the Prime Minister on the forces along the northern front and discussed future possibilities in the sector of the 188th Brigade, which moved north from Gaza approximately one week ago.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden's Pet Dog Bit Secret Service Agents 24 Times: Report.

Netanyahu then met with Alpinist Unit and 188th Brigade commanders and soldiers and heard from them about their activity in the sector since the start of the war and their willingness to continue fighting.

"In effect, we are in one battle from Gaza and Rafah to Mt. Hermon," he told the soldiers, "and in between we are also fighting terrorism around the country."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 As Fears Mount Over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence.

Netanyahu told them that in Gaza Israel has "one simple goal: Total victory. We are on the way to eliminating Hamas and releasing our hostages. We will not relent until we achieve total victory."

In the north, he added, Israel also has "a simple goal," the return the residents the area's residents who were evacuated due to security concerns to their homes.

In order to do that, Netanyahu said Israel needs to "restore the sense of security."

"We will not relent here," he pledged.

Netanyahu also had a message for the terrorist organization Hezbollah, saying that it "needs to understand - we will restore security. I hope that this message will be understood there." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)