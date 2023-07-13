Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the headquarters of Yamam – Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit under the authority of the police. He attended a ceremony awarding certificates of appreciation to the Yamam unit and the Shin Bet operations unit.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai accompanied him.

Netanyahu told those assembled, “I have now seen presentations together with the Minister of National Security of countermeasures that you have done, which are exemplary countermeasures. A – you eliminated the terrorists, B – you almost didn’t harm those not involved, C – you didn’t harm yourselves, and these are the first three things we look at. You have very impressive achievements, I saw today that you continue with a lot of creativity, a lot of entrepreneurship, a lot of originality and always being ahead of the enemy – and you do it in a wonderful way.” (ANI/TPS)

