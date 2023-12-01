New York [US], December 1 (ANI): A New York appellate court reinstated the gag order against former President Donald Trump in the ongoing USD 250 million civil fraud trial, CNN reported.

The gag order prohibits Trump and attorneys from making public statements about the courtroom staff in the ongoing trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron originally issued the order barring Trump from making public statements about his court's staff after Trump made numerous comments about a clerk accusing her of being "biased" against him.

Hundreds of threats against Engoron and the law clerk were made public last week. Engoron's clerk has received 20 to 30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and 30 to 50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses, according to court papers, according to CNN.

"Now, upon reading and filing the papers with respect to the motion, and due deliberation having been had thereon, it is ordered that the motion is denied; the interim relief granted by order of a Justice of this Court, dated November 16, 2023, is hereby vacated," the appellate ruling stated.

The appeals court paused the gag order earlier this month, but on Thursday said it should be restored while the official appeal is pending.

"It is a tragic day for the rule of law, but we're aware," Trump's attorney Chris Kise said.

"It is what it is," Engoron responded.

Notably, the USD 250 million lawsuit was brought by the New York attorney general's office and alleges that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in inflating assets on financial statements to get better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies, CNN reported.

Engoron already ruled the former president is liable for fraud and he's considering how much the Trumps will have to pay in damages.

Trump has posted repeatedly on Truth Social about Engoron's clerk, claiming she was a "girlfriend" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and showing a picture of the two of them together.

"How disgraceful!" Trump wrote. "This case should be dismissed immediately."

Trump also went after the clerk in his comments outside the courtroom, though he didn't mention her by name, CNN reported.

"And this rogue judge, a Trump hater. The only one that hates Trump more is his associate up there," Trump said. "The person that works with him. She's screaming into his ear almost every time we ask a question. A disgrace. It's a disgrace."

Engoron has fined Trump twice for a total of USD 15,000 for violating the gag order.

Engoron said he will aim to file his written decision on the docket by the end of the month. He will not issue his decision in open court.

Trump is awaiting another appeals court to rule on a separate gag order in the federal election subversion case against him brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the DC US Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on the gag order that had been issued against him by Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The limited gag order from Chutkan - which was temporarily frozen by the appeals panel when they agreed to hear the case - restricts Trump's ability to directly attack Smith, members of his team, court staff or potential trial witnesses. He is allowed to criticize the Justice Department, proclaim his innocence and argue that the case is "politically motivated", CNN reported. (ANI)

