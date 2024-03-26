New York, Mar 26: A New York City police officer was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop, the city's mayor said.

"We lost one of our sons today and it is extremely painful. It is extremely painful," Mayor Eric Adams said, addressing reporters at a hospital in Queens. US Man Legally Changes His Name to 'Literally Anybody Else', Vows To Run for US President Against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in Queens. The suspect, who's in custody after being shot, had 21 prior arrests - NYP pic.twitter.com/pe8mkDO7Dg — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

The shooting happened just before 5.50 pm in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, police said. The officer was approaching the vehicle when he was shot beneath his bullet-resistant vest.

Officers returned fire and wounded one of the people in the vehicle. Social Media Banned for Kids in Florida: Children Below 14 Prohibited From Joining Social Media Platforms in US State, Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill.

The wounded officer was taken to an area hospital but could not be saved, officials said.

