In the run-up to the US Presidential Election, a man in the United States has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else". The 35-year-old man, formerly Dustin Ebey, legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else". He said he would run for the US President against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Speaking about his name change, Else said his goal is for people to look at their ballots and see a list of three options that include Donald Trump, Joe Biden and "Literally Anybody Else".

Man Changes Name to 'Literally Anybody Else'

UNITED STATES: 35-year-old Texas man has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and says he will run for US President against Biden and Trump. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 25, 2024

