Auckland [New Zealand], June 20 (ANI): A Chinese national brandishing an axe attacked diners at three Chinese restaurants in Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, leaving at least four people injured, reported Al Jazeera.

While three victims remained in stable condition, the fourth victim was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to officials for the North Shore and Auckland hospitals.

The man reportedly entered three Chinese eateries, Zhangliang Malatang, Yue's Dumpling Kitchen, and Maya Hotpot in the north Auckland suburb of Albany at around nine o'clock on Monday (nine o'clock GMT), and began randomly hitting individuals with an axe.

A 24-year-old suspect was reportedly detained on the spot and later charged with wounding with the intent to cause great bodily harm, according to the police. The man, a Chinese national, made a brief appearance in the court on Tuesday.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, the Waitemata East Area Commander said, "How frightening this was for those involved."

He added that police believe it was an isolated incident, adding that there was no proof "to suggest this is a racially-motivated attack."

A diner said that the accused chased him around the restaurant with an axe in his hand and then turned around and walked into another restaurant.

According to a report published in Al Jazeera, a news website Stuff posted surveillance video that showed customers running from one of the restaurants, including one person who rushed out while using a chair as a barricade and was being followed by another person brandishing a weapon.

The individual, who they suspect acted alone, will likely face more charges, according to the police.

The suspect received assistance from a Chinese language interpreter throughout his court appearance.

He was exempted from making a plea. He was granted temporary name suppression, a common decision in New Zealand's legal system, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

