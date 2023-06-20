The sinking of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean remains one of the deadliest disasters in history, creating an active interest in its wrecks and whereabouts even decades later. Now some promising tours take people to watch the wrecks of this cruise liner. However, the Titanic tourist submarine, with a capacity of carrying five people has, mysteriously gone missing on June 18 in the mid-Atlantic. What is the Titanic tourist submarine? Know all details while the search for it remains underway. Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing: Disappeared Submersible Might Have Only 70 Hours of Oxygen Left, Says Report; Search and Rescue Operation Underway in Atlantic.

What is the Titanic Tourist Submarine?

The Titanic Tourist Submarine is believed to OceanGate's Titan submersible, a truck-sized sub that holds five people. It can dive with a four-day emergency supply of oxygen.

The tour is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, which offers eight-day missions to observe the debris and wrecks of the Titanic. The trip includes dives to the ship's wreck, which are at a depth of 12,500ft!

The company's expeditions to the Titanic wreck include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as mission specialists.

The tickets for this expedition cost $250,000.

This trip begins from St John's in Newfoundland. Each full dive to the wreck, including the descent and ascent, reportedly takes around eight hours.

As per the OceanGate website, one such expedition is ongoing, and two more have been planned for June 2024. The vessel is said to have 96 hours of life support available for a crew of five. Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing: UK Billionaire Hamish Harding Reportedly Among Tourists Onboard Missing Submersible.

After the craft submerged on Sunday, it lost contact with its support vessel after an hour and 45 mins later. The submersible is said to have one pilot and four other mission specialists. Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British billionaire businessman and explorer, is said to be among them. As per the reports, Government agencies, the US and Canadian navies and commercial deep-sea firms are helping in the rescue operation. A submarine and sonar buoys are searching for the vessel, but the area is said to be remote, which is proving to be a challenge. The Oceangate company gave a statement on complete focus being on rescuing the crew and returning them safely.

