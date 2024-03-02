Managua [Nicaragua], March 2 (ANI): Nicaragua has sued Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for financing Israel and limiting money to the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), the court said on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

The Latin American country accused Berlin of breaking international law by continuing to finance Tel Aviv and requested that the International Court of Justice adopt emergency steps to require Germany to suspend military aid to Israel and resume money to the UNRWA.

Also Read | South Korea: 60-Year-Old Woman Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Bungee Jump Inside Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province.

"By sending military equipment and now defunding UNRWA which provides essential support to the civilian population, Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide," Nicaragua said in its filing, citing the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to Al Jazeera.

According to UN analysts, Germany is Tel Aviv's important ally and one of its largest armament suppliers, alongside the United States.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

A hearing date has not yet been set; nevertheless, the ICJ, commonly known as the World Court, often begins proceedings on requests for emergency measures within weeks.

At least nine UNRWA sponsors, including the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have halted financing following reports that around 12 of the agency's tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were involved in Hamas' October 7 assaults in Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

However, more than a month after making the accusations, Israel has yet to offer proof to UN investigators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)