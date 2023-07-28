Niamey (Niger), Jul 28 (AP) Niger state television has declared Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani the leader of mutinous soldiers who detained the democratically elected president in a coup.

Tchiani, who goes by Omar, addressed the nation Friday, two days after the military takeover.

Also Read | India-Japan Forum 2023: EAM S Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism, Says Important To Address 'Root Countries' Behind Menace.

He said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

As he spoke, state TV identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the takeover. (AP)

Also Read | Zayna Iman 'Stripped, Drugged and Assaulted' in Police Custody: 38-Year-Old Woman Accuses Greater Manchester Cops of Sexual Assault in Custody; Video Footage Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)