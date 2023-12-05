Abuja [Nigeria], December 5 (ANI): The Nigerian Military that uses drones to target rebels, mistakenly killed at least 85 civilians gathered for a religious celebration in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna state's Igabi council area, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the authorities, the attack happened on Sunday night as Muslims were gathered there to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani said that civilians were "mistakenly killed and many others were wounded" by a drone "targeting terrorists and bandits".

According to Al Jazeera, the National Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, said in a statement, "85 dead bodies have so far been buried while search is still ongoing".

However, Amnesty International's Nigeria office said that 120 people were killed in the attack, citing reports of its workers and volunteers in the area.

Igabi resident Mustapha Rufai said that at least 50 bodies were recovered, adding that, "They said they mistakenly threw a bomb on them."

This attack was the latest in recent errant bombings of residents in Nigeria's troubled regions, Al Jazeera reported.

Last year in September, there were at least 14 documented incidences of such bombings in residential areas.

Moreover, in February 2014, a Nigerian military aircraft dropped a bomb on Daglun in Borno state killing 20 civilians.

Reportedly, rebel attacks have severely damaged parts of Nigeria's northwest and central regions, according to Al Jazeera.

Nigeria's forces have been frequently targeting the hideouts of armed groups with aerial bombardment but have also sometimes bombed villagers.

The groups, known as bandits, have raided villages, attacked an air force fighter jet and a train, and kidnapped people of all ages, including children, for ransom. (ANI)

