Abuja [Nigeria], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reopening of the nation's four land borders which were shut 16 months ago in a bid to curb smuggling, said a senior government official on Wednesday.

"The president has approved the reopening of four land borders, namely Seme border, southwest, Ilela border, northwest, Maigatari border, also in the north, and Mfum border in the south," Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed told reporters at the presidential palace after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina to Hold Virtual Sumit Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, December 17, 2020.

The reopening of the borders followed a recommendation by a presidential committee, which was mandated to review and advise the president on the opening of the land borders, said the minister, noting that the remaining land borders are directed to be reopened on or before December 31.

She added that while the borders are being reopened, the Nigerian leader also directed to maintain the import ban on rice, poultry and other products.

Also Read | Year Ender 2020: The Year of COVID-19, Lockdowns, Crippled Economies & Now Hope as We Ring in 2021.

The Nigerian authorities shut the borders with West African neighbors in August 2019, citing the lack of adherence to the business ideals by various stakeholders, which was detrimental to Nigeria and its people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)