Moscow [Russia], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Niger's newly-elected President Mohamed Bazoum has appointed Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou as Prime Minister.

According to the president's official statement broadcast on national television on Saturday, Mahamadou, the former chief of staff, has been instructed to form a new government.

Mahamadou had also served as Niger's mines and energy minister and as finance minister.

Bazoum's victory in the February election was confirmed by the constitutional court in March amid calls for nationwide protests from Niger's opposition. The new president's Friday inauguration ceremony came only a few days after a failed coup attempt and was attended by the leaders of Togo, Chad, Senegal, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)