Islamabad, November 4: As many as nine terrorists were killed in a clearance operation after Pakistan's army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force in the early hours of Saturday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing the military's media wing. In an afternoon update, the military said that the "combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell." It further said that the operation was launched to "eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning."

According to ISPR, no damage has been caused to any of the Pakistan Air Force's functional operational assets. It said that some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the terrorist attack. The ISPR said in the statement that the conclusion of the operation is a reminder for all enemies of peace that Pakistan's armed forces remain vigilant, according to Dawn report. In an earlier statement released in the morning, the ISPR said the attack on the air base had been foiled, with three terrorists "neutralised" and three others "cornered/isolated." Pakistan Air Force Base Attack Videos: Pakistani Military Foils Terror Strike at Mianwali Training Air Base; Three Terrorists Killed, Three Aircraft Damaged

It had said that "some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred" during the attack. ISPR said that it had initiated a "comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation" to clear the area of terrorists. The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Dawn report. Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq lauded the Pakistan Air Force for thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali and said, "Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve."

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Air Force training base in Mianwali, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. He noted that these attacks showcase the desperation of enemies. In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif stated, "Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali. Salute our security forces for their swift action, preventing casualties and foiling evil plans of our enemies. These repeated attacks reveal our enemies' desperation, but we stand resilient. Our forces are vigilant, united to defeat terrorism. We're determined to preserve peace and stability. Prayers for the affected families and our brave security personnel." Terror Attack in Pakistan: 14 Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Target Two Vehicles Carrying Security Forces in Gwadar

Pakistan's Interim Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, stressed that the names of the terrorists involved in today's and yesterday's attacks "must have been different but the enemy behind the scenes is the same," Dawn reported. In a post on X, Bugti stated, "The names of the terrorists who attacked in DI Khan, Pasni and Mianwali must be different, but the enemy behind the scenes is the same. The recent wave of terrorism is a conspiracy to make Pakistan suffer from uncertainty and instability again." He further said, "All civil and military institutions will defend the country to the last drop of blood and thwart the plans of the enemies!"

The terrorist attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force comes after a series of attacks that claimed the lives of 17 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported. These include a terrorist attack in Gwadar, a remote-controlled bomb explosion in Dera Ismail Khan and a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat, according to Dawn report. Another remote controlled blast occurred in Dera Ismail Khan which claimed lives of five people and injured at least 24 others, including police officials.

At least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Pakistan's Gwadar, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing military's media wing. On Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists attacked the security convoy while it was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district.

