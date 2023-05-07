Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested six wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley region overnight.

During the operation in the villages of Bayt Sahur, Bayt Jalla and Ras Karkar, the fighters arrested three more wanted people.

In the villages of El Yamun and Rai, the fighters located and confiscated M-16 weapons, ammunition and other means of warfare.

In an operation in the village of Kfar Kedum, fighters confiscated a car. During that activity, a violent disorder developed that included throwing stones at the forces, who responded with measures used to disperse the demonstrations.

In the city of Nablus (Shechem), suspects threw stones and opened fire at IDF soldiers who responded by shooting at them.

The wanted persons who were arrested and the means of warfare that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment.

The Israeli forces reportedly suffered no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

