Karachi [Pakistan], May 5 (ANI): Even during the holy month of Ramzan, the law and order situation in Pakistan's largest city Karachi went for a toss as it witnessed as many as 3600 street crimes while seven persons lost their lives.

This comes at a time when street crimes in Karachi have risen to unprecedented levels amid poor governance by the provincial authorities.

As per the record shared by the authorities, a total of 1600 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen in the city during the holy month. In addition, over 1800 mobile phones and 121 four-wheelers were also stolen during Ramzan, reported ARY News.

According to the Karachi Police, seven citizens were killed while 43 others got injured during street crime incidents in the metropolitan. Several attempts have been made by the police to curb the incidents.

In its bid to address the law and order issue in Karachi, police are gearing up to put the suspects under electronic monitoring. The police prepared a draft law for e-tagging of street criminals with Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, saying that 11,000 suspects will be placed under the radar.

Under this technology, anyone found involved in repeating a crime will be monitored for two years through e-tagging. This draft law is the first of its kind in Pakistan, which has been prepared by AIG Karachi.

Earlier on April 21, a girl was kidnapped on April 16 when she went out of her house to throw garbage, as per reports. This is amid Pakistan's Global Gender Gap Index which has worsened over time. In 2017, Pakistan ranked 143, slipping to 148 in 2018. (ANI)

