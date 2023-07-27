Pyongyang [North Korea], July 27 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greeted the Russian and Chinese delegations on Thursday in Pyongyang, who have reached here to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War, Yonhap reported quoting North Korean state media said on Thursday.

Russia's military delegation, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and China's party-government delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, arrived in Pyongyang this week to attend events marking the landmark anniversary on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Also Read | US Citizens Will Require Visa to Enter Europe, to Pay $8 to Apply for ETIAS Authorization From 2024.

Yonhap News Agency brings South Korean news through newspapers, broadcasters, government agencies, businesses and Internet portals on a real-time basis.

The visits by the delegations from the two countries marked a rare invitation of foreign guests given that the reclusive state has maintained strict border restrictions since the COVID-19 breakout.

Also Read | Arizona Teen Alicia Navarro Missing Since 2019 Found Alive; Reaches Montana Police Station to Remove Her Name From Missing Children List.

On Wednesday, Kim and Shoigu visited the "Weaponry Exhibition-2023" event showcasing new weapons and equipment, accompanied by key Pyongyang officials, according to the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During their visit, Kim introduced weapons the North has produced under its national defence development plan and shared his views on the "worldwide trend of weaponry development and its strategy" and the security agenda facing the two countries.

According to the KCNA, Kim expressed his views on "the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development and interests of the two countries" from "the high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists."

Photos released by state media showed various weapons on display, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) as well as unmanned aircraft that appeared to be modelled after the US surveillance aircraft Global Hawk.

Kim and Shoigu held a separate meeting the same day, where they discussed defence issues in a "cordial atmosphere overflowing with militant friendship." The KCNA said the two sides "reached a consensus" on their views on the topics discussed.

The meeting has raised speculation that the two sides may have discussed the provision of North Korean weapons to Russia.

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of Moscow's war with Ukraine, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war.

The KCNA also reported that Shoigu gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It added the meeting served as an occasion to further strengthen their bilateral ties amid "the ever-changing regional and international security environment."

At midnight, the North Korean leader attended a performance ceremony marking Victory Day with the Chinese and Russian delegations.

Prior to the event, Kim met separately with the Chinese guests that arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Li gave Kim a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the KCNA said, without providing details.

Upon receiving the letter, Kim said the Beijing delegation's visit reflects Xi's "will to attach great importance to the DPRK-China friendship" and vowed to bolster ties with the "fraternal Chinese people."

Observers said North Korea apparently aims to use its celebrations to publicly show off its close ties with China and Russia in the face of strengthened defence cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan against Pyongyang's provocations.

The China and Russian delegations' visit came at the time amid simmering tensions between North Korea and South Korea and its US ally.

The US and South Korea have condemned Pyongyang's missile test several times, and on several occasions, Washington and Seoul have deployed military assets like nuclear-capable submarines and bombers.

The tensions increased as last week US soldier Pvt Travis King illegally entered North Korea after crossing its border with South Korea, where he was assigned to US Forces Korea and had been on the Joint Security Area (JSA) tour as a civilian.

King was facing disciplinary action and was meant to go back to the US. He is believed to be the first US soldier to cross into North Korea since 1982.

On July 17, the United Nations Command (UNC) deputy commander, Gen Andrew Harrison, said a “conversation has commenced” with North Korea over King. But Pyongyang does not seem to be responding to Washington directly, reported CNN.

Despite economic hardships and global criticism of its nuclear and missile development programs, the North has also continued to pursue its military ambitions, firing a Hwasong-18 ICBM in the latest provocation this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)